Oxford, Michigan honors one year since school shooting

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

This week, the town of Oxford, Michigan is marking one year since the tragic shooting. Last year, a 15-year-old high school student shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School and injured seven more.

Michigan Radio has produced a podcast that collects the stories of victims’ families in the school community. April Baer, host of the podcast “Oxford, One Year Later,” joins us.

“Oxford: One Year Later” is a project of Stateside, Michigan Radio’s daily podcast/news show. It was produced by Rachel Ishikawa, Mercedes Mejia, April Van Buren, and executive producer Laura Weber Davis, and hosted by April Baer. Click here for an extended conversation on Michigan Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

