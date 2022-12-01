New HIV cases decline in Miami Valley, free testing today

On this World AIDS Awareness Day, two area counties say the number of new HIV cases reported has declined since 2019.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County documented 94 new HIV infections in 2019. That dropped to 60 new cases last year.

Greene County reported 12 new infections in 2019. That went down to eight cases last year.

Miami County saw HIV infection cases decrease from five in 2019 to two last year.

That's according to a 2021 HIV report looking at trends across Ohio.

Infection rates were nearly five times higher in men than in women, according to the report. And people age 25-34 accounted for most of the new HIV infections.

Greene County Public Health will offering free, confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. No appointment is needed.

If you live in a different county, contact your local public health department to learn about HIV testing sites in your area.