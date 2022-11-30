An emergency dispatcher in the Sacramento-area helps deliver a baby

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Sacramento emergency dispatcher had a thought on Thanksgiving - wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight? And then a call came in the early hours of the morning. Marissa Wittman told CBS the woman said she did not even know she was pregnant. Wittman kept talking with the woman, who was otherwise home alone, and she soon heard a baby's cry on the phone - a healthy boy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.