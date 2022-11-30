© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An emergency dispatcher in the Sacramento-area helps deliver a baby

Published November 30, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Sacramento emergency dispatcher had a thought on Thanksgiving - wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight? And then a call came in the early hours of the morning. Marissa Wittman told CBS the woman said she did not even know she was pregnant. Wittman kept talking with the woman, who was otherwise home alone, and she soon heard a baby's cry on the phone - a healthy boy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning EditionFrom WKSU