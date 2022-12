Congress is set to take up legislation this week to impose an agreement between railroad companies and union workers. Eight of 12 unions had agreed to the contract. The other four have been holding out asking for sick days to be included.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Clark Ballew from the BMWED national union.

