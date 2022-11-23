Octopuses may throw things at each other deliberately

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Australian researchers have found that octopuses may be capable of deliberately throwing things at each other. Maybe it's to protect their eggs. Or maybe they've just had a day, and they need some personal space. In a 20-hour span, a female octopus was taped throwing 17 objects in 60 minutes, hitting other octopuses nine times. Another female was seen throwing material that hit a male in a nearby den who had been trying to mate with her.