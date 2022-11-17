© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

500 words are added to Scrabble's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary

Published November 17, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scrabble just got a lot more interesting. Five hundred new words have been added to the game's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary, and they're all playable in Scrabble. Guac, short for guacamole, made the cut. Zoic (ph), zonkey, unsub, unmute, thingie, roid, to name a few, And finally, an oldie - yeehaw. Zoomer, for members of Gen Z, is now also an official word.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

