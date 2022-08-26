© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable inspires and promotes community dialog and networking by presenting speakers who inform and educate listeners on diverse topics of importance to the region, the nation, and the world. You can hear a broadcast of this forum every fourth Thursday of the month at 8 p.m. on WKSU.

Qasim Rashid, Human Rights Attorney: R.I.S.E Up for Racial and Healthcare Justice

Ideastream Public Media | By Jon Nungesser
Published August 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
Qasim Rashid, Human Rights Attorney.
Akron Roundtable

About the Presentation: 

Why do Black American women suffer a 300% maternal mortality rate as compared to white women? Why do Native American babies suffer the highest infant mortality rate in the developed world? Why are BIPOC Americans charged and incarcerated at a rate of 6-9 times that of white Americans despite comparable crime rates. And how do we R.I.S.E. up to these challenges in a meaningful way?

About the Speaker:

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney based in Chicago. Mr. Rashid’s practice focuses on matters dealing with civil rights, immigration, non-profits, consulting, media, and political consulting. Mr. Rashid began his legal career working for a major financial institution to build out consumer finance protection policies and help manage corporate litigation for a $1.2B portfolio. He then pivoted his practice to include non-profit and civil rights matters, where he has worked with several national non-profit organizations focused on women’s rights, racial justice, and religious freedom.

Mr. Rashid has represented a wide variety of clients, including businesses, financial institutions, CEOs, non-profit organizations, incarcerated citizens, undocumented immigrants, and elected officials. He also brings several years of experience working with in-house counsel on legal and financial regulatory matters.

More information at akronrountable.org.

