A Different Take On Nude Photographs

Published September 22, 2014 at 6:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of just how far a man will go for art. Trevor Christensen of Utah takes nude photographs. The subjects are not nude, the photographer is. He wants a picture of how you look when you see the photographer is wearing nothing. Photos on his website show a man with his eyes closed, a woman with a huge frown, people covering their faces with their hands and also one photo of a woman eating grapes, who looks right as the camera sort of amused. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning EditionFrom WKSU