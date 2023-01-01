5 Images
MetroHealth emergency gun violence gallery 2
MetroHealth emergency gun violence 07723.jpg
A staff member at MetroHealth's main campus emergency department holds a container with a bullet inside. The bullet had been found on the floor of the trauma bay where medical personnel had been working to save a man shot multiple times. He died of his wounds. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
MetroHealth emergency gun violence 07137.jpg
MetroHealth environmental services aid Staley Johnson pushes a cart with cleaning supplies down a hallway in MetroHealth's main campus emergency department. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
MetroHealth emergency gun violence 09436.jpg
MetroHealth environmental services aid Staley Johnson cleans a trauma bay inside the emergency department at MetroHealth's main campus on Cleveland's West Side. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
MetroHealth emergency gun violence 05857.jpg
Emergency tools and supplies are seen in a trauma bay at MetroHealth's main campus emergency department. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media )
MetroHealth emergency gun violence 07009.jpg
MetroHealth environmental services aid Staley Johnson takes a break during his shift. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/5