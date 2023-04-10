11 Images
Malik wins Akron mayoral primary
Akron mayoral candidate Shammas Malik hugs supporter and family friend Laurie Zuckerman at the John S. Knight Center as results begin to come in from the day’s primary election. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shammas Malik supporters Lori Zupke (left) and Judy Harrison check voting results on their phones on Tuesday evening just before it's announced at the John S. Knight Center in Akron that Malik had won the mayoral primary. Zupke and Harrison are both retired teachers who worked at Firestone High School, where Malik attended. "Couldn't be more thrilled," Harrison said of the primary results. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Pam Valentine, a Shammas Malik supporter and volunteer member of his campaign's fundraising committee, celebrates on Tuesday evening following word that Malik had won the mayoral primary. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shammas Malik speaks to supporters Tuesday evening following his mayoral primary win. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Supporters clap for Shammas Malik as he delivers a speech following his win in Akron's mayoral primary. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shammas Malik delivers a speech to supporters at the John S. Knight Center following his win in Akron's mayoral primary. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shammas Malik speaks to the press following his win in Tuesday's mayoral primary. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The Rev. Ray Greene Jr. of Freedom BLOC (right) speaks to Shammas Malik following his victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Akron mayor. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shammas Malik hugs a supporter following his win in Akron's mayoral primary. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron mayoral candidate Jeff Wilhite (right) congratulates Shammas Malik following his victory in Tuesday's primary election. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Tara Mosley (right), Ward 5 Akron City Council member and third place mayoral candidate, looks on while Shammas Malik speaks to supporters following his victory speech. Mosley expressed support for Malik following his win in Tuesday's primary election. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
