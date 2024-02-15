10 Images
Loew photo gallery
Astrid Burkle 08427.jpg
Ten-year-old Astrid Burkle peeks out the front window of her family's Cleveland Heights home. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Judi Hill NAACP Jayland Walker Akron
Judi Hill, president of the Akron NAACP, marched alongside other demonstrators in Downtown Akron on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Hundreds of protesters, including local and national activists, marched in Downtown Akron to protest a grand jury’s decision not to indict the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Joe and Jen Lautzenheiser Glenview Acres farm
Joe and Jen Lautzenheiser's North Lawrence farm produces beef, chicken, lamb, pork and eggs using methods meant to reduce use of synthetic fertilizer. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Kristin Diaz 09816.jpg
Kristin Diaz stands for a photo outside her Akron home. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Michael Buehner 02480_2.jpg
A jury in Cuyahoga County found Michael Buehner not guilty of murder on July 19, two years after his two-decade-old conviction was overturned by an Ohio appeals court. Michael Buehner hugs his son Ryan Buehner after being found not guilty. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
East Palestine churches 00316.jpg
A train passes through East Palestine on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum Seed Bank 03713.jpg
Kimberly Lessman holds spicebush seeds collected on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Davida Saum_Parma_00119.jpg
Saum finds the Donna Smallwood Activities Center mostly welcoming, though she does field occasional comments to "cut your hair." (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
marijuana ohio buckeye relief 07880.jpg
Flowering marijuana plants grow inside Buckeye Relief's cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eastlake. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
bees Akron Canton Airport 04143.jpg
Bees crawl and take flight around colonies that have been introduced to the Akron-Canton Airport airfield. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
