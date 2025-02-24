Will Akron hire a national firm for use-of-force policy review? Council to vote Monday

After two months of debate, Akron City Council will vote Monday evening on whether to hire a national firm to review the police department’s use-of-force policy.

If approved, the city would spend $640,000 to work with consulting firm Paul, Weiss and 21 CP Solutions to review policies, training and accountability systems.

Council’s public safety committee voted 4 to 1 to issue an adverse report on the legislation.

Ahead of the committee vote, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik urged council members to support the review.

“This is an issue, use-of-force, that is the most significant issue facing our city. It is a matter of life and death when our officers respond to a call that can turn deadly,” Malik said.

Leaders and community members have called for a policy review in the wake of several fatal police shootings over the past several years, including the fatal police shootings of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker in November and 25-year-old Jayland Walker in 2022.

Last week, officers fatally shot 39-year-old Marcus Smith after he fired a gun at officers from his car, according to Akron Police.

“We owe it to our department, we owe it to our city, we owe it to every resident to address this as best we can,” Malik said.

While several city council members and Police Chief Brian Harding voiced support for the plan, other council members had concerns about the price.

Council President Margo Sommerville, who initially co-sponsored the legislation, said she changed her mind after talking with constituents about the price.

“I need my name to be removed from the sponsor of this piece because my community has real concerns,” Sommerville said ahead of the vote Monday.

Councilmember Jeff Fusco said the city needs to be careful with its spending given President Trump’s recent executive orders and proposed funding cuts to federal agencies, which are expected to trickle down and affect city services.

“It’s going to fall to us, the locals,” Fusco said.

Some council members suggested requesting bids from state or local groups to do the review.

“I keep hearing folks within the city talking about … ‘money’s going to be tight,’” Councilmember Brad McKitrick added. “I’m just extremely concerned after I continually hear from constituents, not just in my ward … they are concerned about this kind of money.”

While At-large Councilmember Eric Garrett was previously opposed to the cost of the plan, Garrett changed his mind after having conversations with his constituents over the past few weeks, he said.

“’[You] would spend $700,000 for trees to be cut down or planted, but you won’t support an opportunity to help our poor white, Black and brown community with an issue that they have?’” Garrett said, recalling someone’s comment to him. “And that laid on me, and it has laid on me.”

Several council members, including Fusco, said they would welcome a different approach to the policy review.

“We all want our city to be safe, we all want to review the use of force, it’s just how we get there, mayor, it’s just how we get there,” Fusco said. “Right now, we just probably can’t agree on this piece here.”

Ultimately, public safety committee members McKitrick, Donnie Kammer, Phil Lombardo and Johnnie Hannah voted in favor of issuing the adverse report, while Jan Davis said she supported the legislation and voted against the adverse report.

The proposed review would take approximately five to six months, city officials said. One team would review the Akron Police Department’s policies and practices and looked for disparate impacts or inequities while another would review previous assessments of the department.

The consultants would also work with community partners and the Akron's Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to conduct six feedback sessions with community members, as well as the police officers themselves, officials said.