US Department of Justice to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County

The U.S. Department of Justice will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County during early voting and on Election Day, according to a press release.

The move comes after complaints of voter intimidation related to a Facebook post made by Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski in September. The now deleted post on his public Facebook page calls on residents to write down the addresses of people supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, so they can send immigrants to their homes. Zuchowski also referred to immigrants as locusts in the post. Portage County is 86% white, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Facebook Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about immigration has received immense backlash.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Portage County Board of Elections both received complaints of voter intimidation related to the post.

The DOJ enforces federal voting laws and regularly deploys staff to monitor elections in communities across the country, according to a press release.

"Voters in Portage County have raised concerns about intimidation resulting from the surveillance and the collection of personal information regarding voters, as well as threats concerning the electoral process," the press release states.

However, in a statement from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, a spokesperson said monitoring of polls by the DOJ is not unique to Portage County and is a normal practice by the DOJ.

Attempted or actual intimidation and threats or coercion related to voting is prohibited by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"The Portage County Board of Elections is committed to providing free, fair and transparent elections," a statement from the board states. "We welcome the Department of Justice to observe our election process."

Zuchowski defended his original post in September, writing that he has the right to freedom of speech. However, residents have argued that his comments on Facebook infringe on their freedom of speech to put political signs in their yard or otherwise display their political affiliation.

"I'm grateful that the Department of Justice will be present and observing, especially since the state officials charged with investigating this have done nothing and have not responded," Portage County Democratic Party Chair Denise Smith said.

Portage County GOP Chair Amanda Suffecool also welcomed the DOJ in a statement.

"It is our understanding that no one, to date, has been charged with any criminal offense regarding voter intimidation," she said. "The vague accusations made by people who are trying to influence the election is unfortunate. We as the Republican Party look forward to another fair election in Portage County."

Zuchowski is up for reelection in November. He's facing Democrat Jon Barber, whose political signs were a hot commodity in the days after Zuchowski's Facebook post, according to the Portage County Democratic Party.

The Portage County NAACP has encouraged voters who have concerns about voter intimidation to not vote alone.