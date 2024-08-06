Shaker Square apartment building tenants press unresponsive landlord for fixes

Residents of an apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side are calling for help from the city in getting the property’s owner to fix their apartments.

“We need a place a stay and we call our councilmen, everything, and they came through and everything but we need somebody to help us,” said Larry Wilkins, a tenant at 2910 Hampton Road. “We need water. We need lights. In the hallways, the lights are off.”

The problems started about a year ago, according to Wilkins, when ownership stopped “doing what they should.”

Wilkins’ building is currently owned by a company called Aliarse Holdings, LLC, which owns 14 properties in Cuyahoga County.

“The owners here have disappeared,” said former Cleveland City Councilmember Jay Westbrook.

Westbrook is part of the Morelands Group, which advocates for and works to protect Shaker Square’s residential apartment corridor.

Westbrook and the organization were involved in a campaign last year to force fixes at other apartment buildings near Shaker Square, which led to the passage of legislation, called Residents First, aimed at combatting absentee landlords in Cleveland.

Westbrook says he’s been working with the tenants on Hampton Road for six months to get something done.

“All that builds up are trash, taxes and unpaid bills and it’s all on the backs of the tenants,” Westbrook said.

Water at the building was shut off Friday, electricity has been off for longer, according to Westbrook.

The property has changed hands five times since 2017, according to records on the county property tax website. The most recent sale, for $2.1 million, came in June 2023, which tenants say is about the time when conditions at the building began to deteriorate.

The ward’s current Councilmember, Deborah Gray is among those pressuring the owner to make repairs.

“The city is involved,” Gray said. “They have been out here. But it’s the property owner and the owner’s responsibility to take care of the needs of the building and the needs of the tenants.”

According to Gray, inspectors from the city visited the property Tuesday and tenants may end up needing to be relocated.