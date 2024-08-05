Summit County brings back Fugitive Safe Surrender Program for those with outstanding warrants

For the first time in a decade, Summit County is participating in a program that will give people with outstanding warrants a chance to settle their cases. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Program provides a neutral space for anyone in this situation to voluntarily turn themselves in.

“The Summit County Sherriff Department [will be] present. We have different courts present for people who have active warrants. It could be for a traffic ticket, it could be for a felony, it could be for child support,” said Domestic Relations Court Judge, Katarina Cook. “They can come in and turn themselves in at a safe setting and have their case dealt with right then and there.”

The program is intended to keep both police officers and the public safe, according to Court Administrator Tom McLaughlin.

“When a police officer goes out into the community, there’s a danger,” McLaughlin said. “The police officers don’t know what they’re walking into, the people don’t know what to expect from the police officers. It’s much safer if these people walk into the church. Everybody knows what’s going to happen. The family’s not going to see this happen, the kids don’t need to see any of this happen.”

McLaughlin said they’re not sure what the turnout will be since the county has not offered this program since before COVID.

“You know with the jail population and COVID, there were a large number of warrants issued because most people were given summons instead of taken to jail on a lot of offenses and they didn’t show up,” McLaughlin said.

This year’s safe surrender program takes place at the House of the Lord church in Akron. McLaughlin says when someone arrives the Sheriff’s Department will verify any outstanding warrants.

“They’ll go in front of a judge, and they can resolve the case. Hopefully resolve the case that day,” McLaughlin said. “At the minimum, they’ll get the warrant resolved and won’t have to worry about that.”

Cook said that those with more serious warrants may be taken into custody, but the program provides a safer option than getting stopped while driving or getting into an altercation with police officers.

The program includes free legal aid , and agencies will be on hand to resolve their case that day. This will include the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Children’s Support Enforcement Agency, according to McLaughlin.

The Fugitive Safe Surrender Program runs from August 7 through the 10, from 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. Childcare will be available for anyone who needs it.