24 injured, one killed in Akron overnight mass shooting

An early morning mass shooting in Akron killed one and injured 24 others Sunday, according to reports from the Akron Police Department.

Calls came in to the police department's 911 center just after midnight reporting shots being fired near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue along with calls from local hospitals that received multiple victims of gunshot wounds.

There were 25 gunshot victims in total, including one fatality, a 27-year-old male, police said.

One firearm and several dozen casings were recovered from the scene, according to a news release. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and additional details on the suspect and victims are not yet available.

In a joint statement, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said community insight on the shooting will be crucial to the investigation.

"We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that," the statement read. "For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously."

Those with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 and the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can also be texted to TIPSCO at 274637.

