Cleveland Police commander in charge of Gang Impact Unit suspended for 30 days

Cleveland Division of Police Commander Alfred Johnson has been suspended for 30 days after city officials found him guilty of 20 rule violations.

Johnson was also demoted to sergeant, according to a letter issued Friday by the Department of Public Safety.

Prior to the demotion, Johnson was commander in charge of the Bureau of Special Services, which oversees the Gang Impact Unit and other drug and gun-related investigations, police records show. He was promoted from a sergeant supervising members of the unit to commander in November of 2021 after most of the incidents occurred.

On Friday, Public Safety Director Karrie Howard announced the discipline as a result of a two-day internal hearing on July 6 and 7. Johnson was found guilty of 20 of the 23 charges he faced.

The charges focus on seven incidents in 2020 and 2021, records show.

In several cases, Johnson was either present during or called to a police use of force incident and failed to immediately file reports. In two cases, he failed to call for medical assistance for people in distress following use-of-force incidents.

Seven of the 20 charges were for storing evidence from cases dating back as far as 2014 in an office he vacated in 2022.

Two other charges were related to body camera use. Johnson was cited for failing to perform the quarterly audits of body cameras in his unit. A recent Office of Professional Standards case found a widespread, longstanding failure to follow body cam policy among several specialized units in the Cleveland Division of Police.

Johnson was also cited for telling officers under his command they could turn off their body cameras, following a use-of-force incident in 2021, while waiting for members of the Force Investigation Team.

Johnson joined the department in 2007, after working as a corrections officer at the county jail for five years.