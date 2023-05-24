Akron groups march downtown to call for justice for Jayland Walker, investigation of Akron police

Akron activist organizations are marching downtown Wednesday afternoon to protest a grand jury’s decision last month not to indict the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man.

The demonstration began at First Congregational Church on East Market Street at 3 p.m. Akron's presumptive next mayor, Shammas Malik, and several members of the city's new Citizens' Police Oversight Board are taking part in the march. Protesters are marching to the John F. Sieberling Federal Building on Main Street, where a press conference will be held at 5 p.m.

Featured speakers include Bobby DiCello and other members of the Walker family’s legal team; Freedom BLOC executive director Ray Greene Jr.; Michael Brown Sr., father of Michael Brown, who was fatally shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, and Marquetta Williams, wife of James Williams, who was fatally shot by a Canton police officer in 2022.

Walker’s mother Pamela, as well as his sister Jada, also plan to speak.

Other family members of Black men killed by police across the country will also give remarks.

DiCello is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into the Akron Police Department. U.S. Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, whose district includes Akron, has also asked for a federal investigation.

Last month, a special grand jury declined to indict the eight officers who fired nearly 100 shots at Walker after a car and foot chase.

Protests occurred in Akron in the days following the decision but have since quelled. This is the first large demonstration planned since a similar march April 18 that began at the church and concluded at the federal building.

Protesters have criticized the Akron Police Department’s response to some of demonstrations. A lawsuit over its controversial use of tear gas and chemical spray during a protest on Copley Road April 19 resulted in a temporary injunction from a federal court, barring police from using non-lethal force against non-violent protesters.

Wednesday’s march was organized by The Freedom BLOC, St. Ashworth Temple, Akron NAACP, Akron Urban League and Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality.

This is a developing story and will be updated.