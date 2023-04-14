10 Images
Jayland Walker protest 04/14/23
Demonstrators gather in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood on Friday, April 14, 2023, to call for justice for Jayland Walker. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron resident Franklin Ragsdale (center) and other protesters gather in Highland Square on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Traffic on Market Street in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood is diverted as protesters block the road on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A news helicopter circles overhead as protesters gather in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood to call for justice for Jayland Walker. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling for justice for Jayland Walker march down West Market Street in Akron on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Ryan Loew (Ideastream Public Media)
A driver raises a fist as protesters march in Akron on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shalesa Beasley, the mother of Jayland Walker’s late fiancée Jaymeisha Beasley, joins in a protest on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling for justice for Jayland Walker march down West Market Street in Akron on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling for justice for Jayland Walker march down Beck Avenue in Akron on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
