19 Images
Jayland Walker march, May 24, 2023
march akron jayland walker 00643.jpg
Pamela Walker, Jayland Walker's mother, raises a fist as she addresses demonstrators gathered outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 5157.jpg
Hundreds of protesters, including local and national activists, marched in Downtown Akron Wednesday afternoon. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 06493.jpg
Andrew Joseph of Tampa, Florida, leads demonstrators in chants as they march in Downtown Akron (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 08147.jpg
Protesters approach the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 06109.jpg
Demonstrators pick up cans of water as they march through Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 07675.jpg
Akron's presumptive next mayor, Shammas Malik, speaks to protesters in front of city hall. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker akron 08316.jpg
Protesters rally outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker 08640.jpg
Speaking in front of others who have had family members killed by police officers, Adrienne Hood of Columbus, Ohio, speaks to protesters outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. Hood's son Henry Green was shot and killed by Columbus police in 2016. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 08772.jpg
Kathy Scott-Lykes, of Columbus, Georgia, (center) leans on her husband Joe Lykes outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron as activists address the crowd. Their son Jarvis Lykes was fatally shot by a Georgia State Patrol trooper in 2017. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker akron 08519.jpg
Joshua Lopez, of New York City, stands outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. Lopez said he has 45 names of people killed by police tattooed on his back, a process he began in 2021. Lopez said he may add more names on his chest, including that of Jayland Walker. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker 08874.jpg
Adrienne Hood, of Columbus, Ohio, (center), Lisa Simpson, of Los Angeles, and others embrace as demonstrators rally outside Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker 09005.jpg
Family members of those killed by law enforcement officers from around the country say the names of the deceased outside Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 09330.jpg
Janelle Mills, 6, holds a sign out of the window as her mother Shanelle Mills slowly drives past the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker akron 09839.jpg
A demonstrator waves a flag near the rubber worker statue in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 01149.jpg
Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello reads a list of demands the Walker family is asking for, including that a transcript of the grand jury proceedings be made available to the public. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march jayland walker akron 00179.jpg
Pamela Walker, Jayland Walker's mother, speaks to demonstrators outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 01266.jpg
Wednesday's demonstration began at First Congregational Church on East Market Street at 3 p.m. and concluded at the John F. Seiberling Federal Building on Main Street. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 01034.jpg
Demonstrators, including members of Jayland Walker's family, gather outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
march akron jayland walker 01397.jpg
Freedom BLOC executive director Ray Greene Jr. speaks to protesters outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/19