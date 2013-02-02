3 Images
Innerbelt community workshop
Urban planning firm Sasaki leads the community through the process of reimagining the Akron Innerbelt on Jan. 8, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
Residents write responses to prompts by urban planning firm Sasaki on what they want and need from the decommissioned Innerbelt on Jan. 8, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
Research by urban planning firm Sasaki on topics such as the economic impact of the Innerbelt is presented to residents at a community workshop on Jan. 8, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
