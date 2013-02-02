© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Two poster boards describe the process of reimagining the Akron Innerbelt.
Innerbelt community workshop

Urban planning firm Sasaki leads the community through the process of reimagining the Akron Innerbelt on Jan. 8, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
Residents write responses to prompts by urban planning firm Sasaki on what they want and need from the decommissioned Innerbelt on Jan. 8, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
Research by urban planning firm Sasaki on topics such as the economic impact of the Innerbelt is presented to residents at a community workshop on Jan. 8, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1/3