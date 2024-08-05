8 Images
Holden Arboretum storm recovery
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 00010.jpg
A large section of a 91-year-old Norway spruce, damaged by storm winds in early August, is seen lying on on the ground at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, just barely missing a young cedar of Lebanon tree.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 09763.jpg
Tom Arbour, curator of living collections at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland, stands next to a 91-year-old Norway spruce damaged by storms that ripped through Northeast Ohio in early August. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage09640.jpg
Caroline Tait, vice president of horticulture and collections at the Holden Arboretum, listens to Tom Arbour, curator of living collections at the arboretum in Kirtland, as they discuss damage from storms earlier in August. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 00023.jpg
So far, crews at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland have cleaned up more than 30 trees that were knocked down, said Tom Arbour, curator of living collections at the arboretum, and they are assessing what to do with 115 others that are damaged. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 00490.jpg
Caroline Tait, vice president of horticulture and collections at the Holden Arboretum, discusses the impact of severe storms on the arboretum's trees.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 00341.jpg
A tree damaged by severe weather in early August is seen at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 00608.jpg
Sections of storm-damaged trees lie on the ground at the Holden Arboretum on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holden Arboretum trees storm damage 00231.jpg
Tom Arbour, curator of living collections at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland, surveys damage from severe storms that ripped through Northeast Ohio in early August.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/8