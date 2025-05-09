© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cuyahoga County confirms first measles case of 2025, urges vaccinations

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephen Langel
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
A Measles, Mumps and Rubella, M-M-R vaccine on a countertop
Eric Risberg
/
The Associated Press
After a case of measles was confirmed in Cuyahoga County, the board of health is urging residents to protect themselves by getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced May 8 that the year's first case of measles in Cuyahoga County was reported when a child tested positive at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

The board of health is urging residents to protect themselves by getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The vaccine "provides long-term immunity," said Takisha Fuller, the board's deputy director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics. "The vaccine is approximately 97% effective at preventing measles, and so we are advising the community to stay up to date and current on their vaccine.”

She recommended unvaccinated people or those who were vaccinated before 1968 talk to their doctors about getting the shot. The minimal side effects may include a sore arm, redness and some swelling.

Getting vaccinated can also help keep the disease from spreading to people who are prone to complications, including pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, she said.

“Some of those complications may be serious and also fatal, such as pneumonia, encephalitis, which means the inflammation of the brain, and in rare cases, death,” Fuller said.

A health worker administers a measles test on Fernando Tarin, of Seagraves, Texas, at a mobile testing site outside Seminole Hospital District, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
Health
Your measles questions answered: Vaccine safety, boosters and infant care
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Ohio has had two recent measles outbreaks, prompting doctors and health care professionals to raise awareness on the virus and the MMR vaccine.

Residents can check their vaccination status by speaking with their doctor or by getting a blood test to determine immunity levels.

According to the board of health, a person is considered immune if they:

  • Have had two doses of measles vaccination, while at least 12 months of age or older
  • Show immunity to measles in blood work
  • Were born before Dec. 31, 1956

Cuyahoga County has a lower MMR vaccination rate at 86.4% of area kindergarteners than the state average of 88.3% for the 2024-25 school year.

Tags
Health Cuyahoga County
Stephen Langel
Stephen Langel is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media's engaged journalism team.
See stories by Stephen Langel
Related Content