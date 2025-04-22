Shingles vaccine may reduce risk of developing Alzheimer's

Local Alzheimer's Association chapters are pointing to a recent study of the shingles vaccine as evidence that individuals can have a measure of control over whether they develop dementia later in life.

The study, published in the April issue of Nature, concluded that getting the shingles vaccine cut older adults' risk of developing dementia over the following seven years by 20%, with women benefitting more from the vaccine.

About one in three people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risks increase with age and for those with a weakened immune system.

Most people only have shingles once, but some individuals may experience multiple outbreaks. Shingles hides in nerves and can break out when the immune system weakens from illness or age, causing painful, blister-like sores that can last for weeks.

The study follows earlier research showing the flu vaccine provides protection from Alzheimer's. That research studied nearly 2 million participants, finding that people who do not get vaccinated against influenza have a 60% higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s or another dementia, compared to people who do get their annual flu shot.

Many people, especially those with family members who have had Alzheimer's, have a sense of inevitability that they will develop the disease, said Melissa Shelton, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Cleveland Area & Greater East Ohio chapters. But recent studies of vaccines show that's not necessarily the case.

"It's a frightening thought for a lot of people — is this genetic? Is this coming my way? What can I do about it? Can I do anything about it? What we're trying to convey is that there is some control you can have over that," Shelton said.

The findings are particularly relevant for Northeast Ohio, which has the highest Alzheimer's rate in Ohio with 13.4% of those over 65 years of age developing the disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The state average is 11.3%. There are 236,200 people in Ohio living with the disease.

Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

One of the communities hardest hit by Alzheimer's is the African American community, which is twice as likely as the White community to develop the disease, according to the National Institutes of Aging.

However, that community is also less likely to see a physician if they develop symptoms of the disease, or seek support for a family member who does, Shelton said.

In response, the Cleveland and Greater East Ohio chapters will provide information about Alzheimer’s to churches in Cleveland and Canton on April 27 to build awareness about Alzheimer's disease.

The event is "an opportunity to bring awareness in a safe and trusted environment so that those who maybe suspect that they might be dealing with an Alzheimer's diagnosis somewhere in their family or know that are, feel comfortable where they can come forward, ask questions and seek help.”

The program will provide tips for recognizing early Alzheimer’s warning signs, benefits of early detection and information about free care and support resources.