Northeast Ohio public health departments report sudden funding cuts by feds

Local health departments across Northeast Ohio say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has rescinded funding for ongoing disease prevention, treatment and building projects.

Health officials estimate the cuts amount to $11.4 billion in public health funding nationally.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, explained the cuts in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago. HHS is prioritizing funding projects that will deliver on President Trump’s mandate to address our chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again," the statement read.

Among local programs immediately affected are COVID-19 contact tracing, substance use prevention, treatment and recovery services and mental health services, local health officials reported.

One grant, for $1.3 million to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, was intended to fund personnel, supplies and education campaigns.

Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward said she will soon have to shut down free flu and COVID testing, and figure out how to pay some staff, because funds the department expected to last through December are gone.

“Our public health funding just is low to begin with, and to continue to pull it back is just completely disarming any hope we have of prevention," she said.

Building projects including renovations to the county clinic have also been defunded, Seward said, adding that the department will now have to find a way to raise the funds locally.

Seward and other public health officials said they are concerned about further cuts down the line that could jeopardize public health response to future pandemics. Local public health workers respond to threats like measles, rabies and foodborne illnesses, which could worsen without proper funding and staffing.

“The public should not have to choose between going to a restaurant that’s safe and clean and having appropriate food handling procedures, and being notified when there's an outbreak of chicken pox in the schools," Seward said.