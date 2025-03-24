World’s ’oldest practicing doctor’ lives in Cleveland Heights

It was 1960, and Dr. Howard Tucker was 37 — still early in his career as a doctor and professor at Western Reserve University Medical School — when he faced his biggest medical case.

“The one that really catapulted my position in Cleveland was the Sleeping Beauties," he recalled.

Two young sisters from Cleveland had mysteriously fallen into comas. Physicians in New York claimed the girls had a never-before-seen metabolic disorder, but Tucker wasn’t convinced.

“I went back and looked at my notes, and three months before this discovery, I said to myself in my note, 'Could this be drug intoxication?' With three question marks," Tucker said.

Doctors tested the girls’ blood before and after visiting hours, and found barbiturates in their systems. It turns out their mother had been poisoning them.

In cover stories in both "Time" and "Life" magazines, the physician behind the discovery was merely referred to as a Cleveland Heights doctor with four children.

Still, for a time, Tucker was the most famous doctor in Northeast Ohio. But the experience didn’t prepare him for his second brush with fame — almost 70 years later.



Oldest practicing doctor in the world

In 2021, Tucker received a call from the Guinness World Records. They’d announced he would be recognized as the oldest practicing doctor in the world.

“They called and said, 'you’re up'," he said. "I’m bewildered and amazed. This is reality.”

Tucker went viral after his grandson, Austin Tucker, helped him record videos on TikTok making jokes and sharing advice from the world’s oldest doctor.

Soon after, Tucker threw out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game and got a shout out from celebrities like another local, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Two years ago, when he was 100, Cleveland Heights neurologist Dr. Howard Tucker was named the oldest practicing doctor alive by the "Guinness Book of World Records."



But Tucker said he's shocked every time someone in the community recognizes him.

“I even went into the license bureau to pick up my driver's license. Some man said, ‘Don't I know who you are?'" Tucker recalled.

Life has quieted down a bit now. At 102, he’s no longer practicing, but he still spends much of his days preparing for lectures at the medical school and consulting on legal cases.



Medicine throughout the decades

One day in March, Tucker could be found dictating notes at his office on the second floor of his Cleveland Heights tudor, looking out at a lake outside the home. He was wearing a suit with a blue and yellow striped bow tie.

He reflected on the radical changes in medicine he’s lived through — from drug discovery that altered how we treat illness today, to the introduction of life-saving vaccines.

“I saw my last case of polio probably in 1955. Two weeks later, the vaccine came out," he said.

However, he sees the increasing reliance of technology and business focus of medicine as downsides of today’s world, because they reduce doctors’ face-to-face interactions with patients.



Luck or lifestyle for longevity?

While many turn to Tucker for tips on staying healthy, he doesn’t claim to be an expert in longevity. He credits his luck largely to genetics and lifestyle — specifically “staying active mentally, exercising and above all, no cigarettes," he said.

As a neurologist, he does offer tips for brain health, like not relying solely on GPS for navigating. But, he said, finding happiness through work or hobbies, and avoiding hatred, can bring some of the best health benefits.

“Your blood pressure goes up as you look at [people], and you say, 'I hate you,' and your pulse goes up," he said. "A release of hormones that do you no good."

Tucker’s grandson, Austin, has made a documentary about his grandfather, whom he said has become popular because of his positive outlook amid a time of political upheaval and a global pandemic.

“Part of this younger generation, we've grown up with a lot of chaos… but just seeing how he's able to move forward and just look at what's in front of him and just find a way to overcome hurdles, [it's impressive]," he said.

The Tuckers are currently seeking distribution and booking screenings for the documentary, which is called, "What's Next?" For more information, visit www.whatsnextmovie.com.