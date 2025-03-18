It's not too late to enjoy winter produce. Here's how to get the most of what's in season

The shift toward warmer weather signals new produce options, but don't let winter's yield go to waste.

That's the advice of Bob Baker, owner of Baker's Fresh Produce farm in Wadsworth. Baker, who sells produce to local restaurants and at area farmer's markets, said now's the time to enjoy winter greens — like lettuce, spinach, swiss chard, cilantro and parsley.

"Then in the spring coming up, we've already started planting for that," Baker said. "So we'll have arugula and lettuce, lettuce mixes, kale mix greens, Asian greens, mustard greens."

Baker and other local farmers have been able to plant through winter because his farm uses cold frames, or framed tunnels that help control temperature.

Baker said there's no rush to use up winter greens if they're purchased locally, such as at the Cuyahoga Valley Farmer's Market, where he sells produce on weekends. Greens can last in a refrigerator for weeks when fresh, he said.

Produce purchased at supermarkets, by contrast, has generally been sitting longer and won't last as long, he said. Produce begins to lose nutrients as soon as it's harvested.

"The longer it's on the shelf or in transit, you're losing a lot of the nutritional value from the vegetables," Baker said.

That nutritional value includes vitamin K, which is crucial for blood clotting and bone health. Leafy greens also provide magnesium, which benefit muscle and nerve function, blood sugar control and blood pressure regulation.

The greens are a great way for people to eat local before spring crops such as asparagus and kohlrabi are ready for harvest in about two months, he said.

Winter greens are also "a great source of fiber," said Celeste Forsyth, a registered dietitian for Mercy Health in Lorain. "Fiber is helpful to keep you full, helps aid digestion and helps lower cholesterol levels."

Forsyth recommended eating five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables per day, and to consider adding fruits and veggies to salad or working them into a snack for those struggling to achieve the recommended amount. Right now, she said strawberries, cherries and mangoes are good fruits to choose heading into the spring season.

"A lot of the fruits and vegetables in the spring and summer are very high in antioxidants, like berries and mangoes and leafy greens," she explained. "These help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and can also help lessen your risk of some types of cancer and inflammation."

Home gardeners can start planting for spring as early as April for produce like spinach and lettuce, if the soil is dry enough, Baker said. Summer crops such as tomatoes and peppers will need to wait until late May or early June.