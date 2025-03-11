Hospice of the Western Reserve within $5 million of Collinwood facility fundraising goal

The Hospice of the Western Reserve is on track to open a new 32-bed facility in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood in 2026. A recent gift brought the organization within nearly $5 million of its $25 million fundraising goal for the facility.

The Elisabeth Severance Prentiss Foundation awarded the Hospice of the Western Reserve $3.6 million toward the new facility in early March. The gift brought fundraising totals to more than $20 million of its $25 million goal, with the campaign now transitioning into its public phase.

"The public phase is when we go more broadly out into the community and try to raise money there," said Elizabeth McIntyre, chief marketing and communications officer for Hospice of the Western Reserve. "That may be $10 here, $100 there in the public phase. But we're spreading the word more and more about our effort to get this building."

The Hospice of the Western Reserve plans to raise the last $5 million from smaller, public donations. Any shortfalls will be met with funds set aside by the organization’s board.

The new facility will replace the one located on East 185th Street in Cleveland, which opened in 1995 and is outdated, McIntyre said.

“The facility we have right now is 30 years old and it was built for the 1990s, and health care in the 1990s," she said. "Things have evolved since then. Health care has changed since then.”

The new facility will provide residents with lake views and accessible patios and suites to increase privacy.

The Hospice of the Western Reserve has served more than 100,000 patients and their families for nearly 50 years, including more than 10,000 patients in 2024 in both hospice and palliative care programs. Ninety-five percent of these patients receive at-home care with 5% receiving care at in-patient care units or in hospitals.