WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Connecting the Dots
Connecting the Dots is Ideastream Public Media's ongoing project to highlight connections between race and health. The initiative is currently focused on the increase in gun violence in some Northeast Ohio communities — and how they're searching for solutions.

Facing persistent gun violence, Northeast Ohio groups focus on kids

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Marlene Harris-Taylor
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream organized "listen and learn" sessions in three counties to hear community concerns and solutions for gun violence.

Northeast Ohio's communities have taken different approaches to addressing gun violence — but with shootings now the leading cause of death for people under 18, youth outreach is a common thread.

That was one of the key takeaways from Ideastream Public Media's weeklong reporting series on gun violence. The series ended Friday, as part of the Connecting the Dots initiative examining links between race and health.

Several stories in the series focused on how local organizations are teaching children the impact of gun violence. For example:

  • A University Hospitals program provides counseling for youth who have been involved in shootings, with the aim of reducing their likelihood of repeat violence.
  • At Camp Whitewood, a 4-H camp in Ashtabula County, kids learn range commands and the basics of gun safety before touching a rifle.
  • School districts including in Cleveland and Akron provide gun-safety lessons to young children as part of Safety Town trainings. The main vehicle for many has been the National Rifle Association-created Eddie Eagle cartoon, which has proven ineffective in preventing gun violence. Educators say they're shifting more toward teaching kids not to pick up guns at all, and to be wary of what appear to be toy guns because they could real.
  • The Serving Our Streets program in Lorain County assigns mentors to students to provide social and economic resources and conflict resolution tactics.

Such programs have the added benefit of avoiding debates about gun control or the Second Amendment, according to the head of the University Hospitals program.

Whether youth training will lower rates of gun violence in the region long-term remains to be seen. But early results from the University Hospitals and Serving Our Streets programs show counseling and mentorship can prevent future violence for participants.

That's good news for Northeast Ohio, where data from the Gun Violence Archive show that while national gun violence figures have dipped since the COVID-19 pandemic, rates have remained persistently high in Cleveland, Mansfield and Warren.

There's no definitive explanation for why some parts of the region have seen increasing gun violence. But areas with higher poverty rates generally record higher firearm homicide and suicide rates, according to the CDC. Both Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have higher-than-average poverty rates.

Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up, a podcast about gun violence and solutions in Northeast Ohio, also dropped its first episode last week. The first episode featured the stories of young men who became involved in gun violence early in their lives — in part to protect themselves from enemies who had guns.

Take a look back at our week's worth of stories below — featuring everything from boots-on-the-ground organizations working to reduce repeat offenses to the varied sentences handed out to convicted offenders.

LakewoodOH_GunRallyIMG4.JPG
Health
US shooting deaths are dropping after pandemic peak. What do the numbers say for Northeast Ohio?
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
National gun violence numbers have fallen since the pandemic, but cities like Cleveland are bucking the trend with increased firearm deaths in 2023.
Health
University Hospitals program reduces repeat violence among young gunshot victims
Stephen Langel
University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital's Antifragility Initiative treats young gun violence victims' trauma to reduce retaliation and re-injury.
Kids wearing protective glasses and headphones line up behind rifles as they participate in shooting sports.
Community
Shooting sports offer gun safety, youth development to Ohio kids
Abigail Bottar
4-H offers a shooting sports program to Ohio kids, according to officials. Kids can also partake in the sport at 4-H camps across the state, according to officials.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, center, City Council President and Ward 6 Councilmember Blaine Griffin, center right, and other civic leaders announce the creation and first round of grants from the new violence prevention fund. Oct. 4, 2023.
Government & Politics
Cleveland's Neighborhood Safety Fund continues to invest in grassroots anti-violence programs
Abbey Marshall
Since the Neighborhood Safety Fund's rollout in fall 2023, the city has granted two million dollars to 43 community groups.
Akron Public Safety Strategist Tony Ingram (left) gives a presentation to city councilmembers on a new initiative aimed at curbing gun violence in the city at Akron Family Restaurant on May 20, 2024.
Community
Akron's 'Street Team' pilot program looks to curb gun violence, empower previous offenders
Anna Huntsman
In the program, "credible messengers" - past gun crime offenders - work with individuals in the community to find peaceful alternatives to conflict.
A conversion device that can make a semi-automatic pistol fully automatic, is displayed for a photograph at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. Machine guns have been illegal in the U.S. for decades, but in recent years the country has seen a new surge of weapons capable of automatic fire. The small pieces of plastic or metal used to convert legal guns into homemade machine guns are helping to fuel gun violence.
Law & Justice
Northeast Ohio gun arrests lead to wide range of sentences in federal court
Matthew Richmond
Law enforcement touted dozens of gun arrests in 2023, many for selling machine gun conversion devices.
Instructor Eleanor Nurre, a retired teacher with the Safety to Go nonprofit, talks to students about gun safety at Halle School in Cleveland.
Education
'Stop, don't touch:' how effective is gun-safety cartoon in Ohio and beyond?
Conor Morris
The Eddie Eagle cartoon, produced by the National Rifle Association in the late 1980s, is being used in Cleveland, Akron and cities across the country to try to teach children gun safety. But research shows it's ineffective.
Damian Calvert is a Violence Interrupter for the Serving Our Streets program at the Lorain County Urban League.
Health
Lorain County Urban League is the 'last stop' to prevent gun violence
Richard Cunningham
The Lorain County Urban League provides a new violence interruption program with a public health approach to solving gun violence.

Listen to the podcast

In the Cleveland area, and in cities across the country, teens and young adults are dying in our streets – victims of gun violence. There's no question: it’s an epidemic. It's the leading cause of death for teenagers. Young Black men often feel like they a target on their backs. Kids in schools face metal detectors, police presence in the hallways, and shootings at football games.

Every bullet fired creates two victims: the child in front of the gun, and the one pulling the trigger.

In Season 2 of the Living For We podcast, we're asking what can be done to reverse cycles of violence and retaliation when shooters value their reputation over their own lives. We know where this violence occurs, we know what drives it. How can we start Living For We and decrease the violence?

Learn more and listen to 'Living For We: Keep Ya Head Up' here.
Health
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence is a digital producer for the engaged journalism team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence