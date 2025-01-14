Cold can trigger Northeast Ohio's many asthma sufferers. Here's how to remain asymptomatic

As a cold spell sweeps over Northeast Ohio and much of the eastern U.S., people with asthma may experience more or worsened symptoms.

That's especially a concern in Cuyahoga County and other urbanized parts of the region, where asthma rates are higher than national averages due largely to air pollution — which, in turn, disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic people living in historically segregated areas.

Dryness in cold air can trigger asthma symptoms and flare-ups by causing irritation, according to Allergy & Asthma Network. The chill also causes the airways to constrict, said Mandy Healey, a nurse practitioner for Cleveland-based Neighborhood Family Practice.

"When we especially go from a warm environment to walking outside, breathing that in tightens the lungs up and that can trigger wheezing. It can trigger coughing, chest tightness in those patients who have chronic lung disease, such as asthma," Healey said.

Asthma triggered by cold weather yields the same symptoms as asthma caused by other triggers. Those symptoms include coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath, according to Allergy & Asthma Network.

Indoor air is also dry during winter, when people have their heat cranked up to combat the cold.

"Inside, our furnaces and our fireplaces, if those are cooking, that's going to take out that humidity," Healey said. "So we encourage patients to use a humidifier in their rooms."

Outside, Healey recommended people wear a scarf or mask to keep air warm and humid while breathing.

She also said staying up-to-date on seasonal vaccinations can reduce symptoms, because viral infections can also constrict and inflame airways.

People with asthma should remain mindful of their asthma action plan, which they should create with their doctor. If symptoms persist or a person has a fever, they should seek medical attention, Healey said.

"If what normally works is not working and if those symptoms are persisting more than 72 hours, that's a good time to be seen," she said.

More than 10% of Ohio's adults have asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Risk factors that can contribute to asthma include exposure to pollution, poverty and insufficient health insurance, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's (AAFA).

Cleveland ranked sixth among major U.S. cities on the AAFA Asthma Capitals 2024 report, which rates cities by how challenging they are to live in for people with asthma. Akron ranked 52nd. The rankings were based on cities' asthma prevalence, emergency department visits for asthma and deaths due to asthma.

In Cuyahoga County, Black and Latinx populations record higher rates of asthma hospitalizations than white people, according to the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research. Between 2016 and 2021, the Ohio Department of Health reported the average asthma mortality rate for Black adults in Cuyahoga County was more than three times higher than white adults, while the rate for Black children was nine times higher.

Cleveland also ranked 31st among worst U.S. cities for ozone pollution, according to the American Lung Association's State of the Air report.