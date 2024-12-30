© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Stuffy with itchy eyes and still have your Christmas tree? It may be time to kick it to the curb

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published December 30, 2024 at 9:30 AM EST
This Jan. 14, 2013 photo shows Christmas trees and evergreens brought to Prospect Park, by local residents for use in a recycling program, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Beth J. Harpaz
/
The Associated Press
Fresh cut Christmas trees can contain pollen and mold that may irritate people who have allergies.

If you find yourself tearing up and congested with a dripping nose, or you've had trouble breathing since bringing home a live Christmas tree, doctors say it may be a reaction to allergens from the tree.

Dr. Sandra Hong, a Cleveland Clinic allergist, said some people’s reactions might be bad enough to consider an artificial tree.

“The difficulties with real trees are that when people have allergic rhinitis or allergies, these real trees can harbor mold spores and pollen," Hong said. "People can have coughing and wheezing that go along with asthma symptoms.”

However, for those who tend to have reactions, Hong noted there are ways you can have your tree — and breathe easily, too.

“Sometimes you can actually shake [trees] out to get some of that excess debris off of them," she said. "You could try hosing them down and allow them to fully dry in the sunlight, if that's possible. And then that will decrease allergens that you might be coming in contact with.”

Hong also suggested putting an air purifier behind the tree to filter out contaminants, and composting the tree immediately after the holiday.

While she recommends artificial trees and decorations to her patients, she said those can also be risky. Improperly stored decorations can harbor dust mites, mold and even pest droppings. Storing the artificial tree in a sealed bag or plastic containers can help.

"The other thing that we'll ask patients to consider doing is wearing a mask when they're getting their holiday decorations out," Hong said. "So if it's something that causes problems, you could put a mask on as you're cleaning the trees off."

Another culprit causing symptoms for some at the holidays is burning candles, said Hong.

"There are lots of fragrances in the air and it makes it really festive during these times," she said. "But some people ... can have a reaction to the irritants. Make sure to identify what may be causing your symptoms."

