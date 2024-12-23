Older women in Northeast Ohio combat winter loneliness through female-only groups

Older women both in Northeast Ohio and nationally are turning to women's-only social groups — both online and in person — to address feelings of loneliness and isolation during the winter months.

AARP's Ethel Circle Facebook community, named for the organization's founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, was created in 2022 in response to members' calls for a private forum, said Shelley Emling, the site's moderator.

"We heard from our audience that older women wanted a safe space to share their journey through life and they can share their personal struggles and talk openly and honestly about growing older and what all that entails."

There are currently more than 90,000 members on the site, she said.

In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General warned in 2023 of an "epidemic of loneliness and isolation." In response, that winter AARP started the Ethel Gathering Groups, which are local women's-only social groups that meet in person, Emling said.

One of the groups is based in Northeast Ohio.

Barbara Pollock, who oversees the Northeast Ohio chapter of AARP’s Ethel Gathering Group, said there are currently 1,170 nearly 400 members in the Northeast Ohio chapter.

"Northeastern Ohio weather is depressing, there's no doubt about it," Pollock. "And going someplace, getting out of the house, makes a huge difference."

According to AARP research released December 18, about one-third of women age 60 and older are dealing with loneliness. Also, 83% of Ethel Circle members said making new friend is difficult as they grow older and 67% said they often or sometimes lack companionship or feel isolated from others.

Participants can discuss any topic at the local events and on the Ethel Circle Facebook site, Pollock said. It's free to join either group by registering at aarp.org.