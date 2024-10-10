Free COVID-19 vaccines now available in Akron

Summit County Public Health is providing the latest COVID-19 vaccine at a series of weekday clinics open to the public.

The health department will provide Pfizer vaccines by appointment only Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron.

Vaccines will be administered based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance concerning age, COVID-19 vaccination history and immunocompromised state for people age 6 months and older.

Patients should bring a state ID and insurance card. People without insurance will be able to receive the vaccine at no cost.

To schedule an appointment, call 330-375-2772.

COVID-19 cases in Ohio have dipped in the past three weeks, though the state reported an increase in COVID-19-related deaths at 41 last week, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Summit County Public Health officials suggest people stay home when sick and practice safe hygiene behaviors, including washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes, regardless of vaccination status.