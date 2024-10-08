MetroHealth appoints longtime exec Dr. Christine Alexander-Rager as new CEO

The MetroHealth System's Board of Trustees on Tuesday named Dr. Christine Alexander-Rager the president and CEO of MetroHealth.

Dr. Rager has been serving as the acting CEO since late July, when she was appointed by the board after former CEO Airica Steed announced a temporary medical leave. Rager continued in the position after the board voted to terminate Steed's contract in August.

A longtime executive at the Cuyahoga County safety net hospital system, Rager has practiced as a family medicine physician with the system for three decades. She founded MetroHealth''s school health program, which partnered with Cleveland Metropolitan School District to bring clinics and other medical services to students and their families.

In an announcement of her permanent appointment, MetroHealth said Rager’s contract will extend until 2025.

Rager continues to lead the system after Steed and MetroHealth parted on unamicable terms. The board terminated Steed's contract without cause while she was finishing a medical leave, citing it had lost confidence in her ability to lead the system. Steed alleged she was fired in retaliation for investigating discriminatory practices at MetroHealth, and after she had filed an official complaint saying she faced racism and was operating in a toxic work environment.

Steed added renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to her team of attorneys in August, but has not announced a lawsuit.

"The board continues to negotiate in good faith with Dr. Steed toward a separation agreement," Joe Frolik, a MetroHealth spokesperson, said in a written statement.