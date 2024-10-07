Feeling tired as the days get shorter? Northeast Ohio experts offer these tips for better sleep

As daylight shortens in Northeast Ohio this fall, some people may feel more tired or irritable, according to psychologists.

The decline in sunlight naturally changes the amount of serotonin and melatonin our bodies produce, which can affect our circadian rhythms, said Patti Napolitano, a licensed independent social worker with Wellness Cleveland.

“People often have changes to when they become tired, or feel a little bit more restless at bedtime and not being able to get into a sleep," she said. "Or they feel extremely fatigued with the lack of sunlight.”

Going to bed 30 minutes earlier and lighting candles instead of using artificial lighting can help people get into better sleep habits during the seasonal transition, Napolitano said.

People can also take steps during the day to keep away the fall blues.

Dr. Ernest Smoot, a Cleveland pediatrician, said he stresses with children and their families the importance of getting as much sunlight as possible during the day in order to avoid impacts to sleep caused by the changing light this time of year.

“I tell people sometimes we [need to] plan around our days, those sunny days, to make sure we get outside during those sunny times, which is helpful for our bodies," he said.

As the temperature drops, he said people tend to move indoors, and they are less inclined to seek out activities that release endorphins.

Smoot suggested dancing, listening to comedy or writing as relaxing ways to wind down from the day. But he warned screen time should be limited to one to two hours before bed, as it can keep people feeling alert and delay their sleep.

Napolitano said people can improve their moods by engaging with their community. She suggested volunteering at an animal shelter, spending time with a person from a different generation or going to an event at a library.