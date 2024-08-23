Trumbull County leaders say they're working to save local Steward hospitals from closure

Even in the face of a looming closure date in September for Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Trumbull County leaders announced they intend to secure financing to fund a local nonprofit to purchase the hospitals.

Officials shared the announcement at a news conference in Warren on Thursday just as Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed WARN notices, indicating 944 employees in Trumbull County would be laid off with the closure of the two hospitals and six satellite facilities.

The for-profit health system filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.



Caught off guard

Steward's decision to close its two Warren hospitals surprised local leaders, who had been working behind the scenes to buy the hospitals for months.

"This notice for closure I think hit everybody... like a two by four," said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin. "(Steward and the bankruptcy judge knew) that we were working on this local plan."

Steward in announcing its intention to close the hospitals also said the company remained "hopeful" that it could find another path to keep the hospitals open.



What's next

Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy said organizers for Warren City Hospital, a nonprofit group, have already secured some of the $30 million to begin the takeover, but noted that more is needed.

They are now reaching out to more foundations, and soliciting online donations from the community.

"A handful of million dollar donations, that not only gets us over the hump, it get us to own the hospital with this group," Malloy said.

Local leaders have requested help from the state, and conversations are ongoing, Franklin said.



Questions about health care access

Physicians who work at Trumbull Regional said closure of the hospital would devastate health care in the community.

Neither Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital, or any other hospital within a 20-minute drive, offer certain cardiothoracic procedures, psychiatric beds, or is a teaching hospital that trains resident doctors. Only one level-one trauma hospital, Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, is located a few miles away.

Dr. Eric Woods, an interventional cardiologist and intensive care doctor, said diminishing services would cost people's lives.

"If my wife had a cardiac arrest and I wasn't five minutes from the hospital... she'd be a vegetable," he said. "You can't compare [Trumbull Medical Center and nearby Mercy St. Joseph's Hospital] because I think we take care of a much higher acuity of patient."

Dr. Sanjay Chef, a primary care physician, said residents can also expect extremely long wait times in the ER in winter during peak flu season if Trumbull Regional were to close.

"I know for a fact that we're not going to be able to support as many sick patients that are going to come," he said.

Other doctors shared concerns that those dealing with behavioral health issues may end up in jail or homeless.

When reached for comment, Ken Gordon, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health, said there are a number of health care facilities in close proximity that could manage care if Trumbull Regional and Hillside Rehab closed — including Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman, Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown, Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren, Salem Regional Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

"Between these facilities, as well as hospital outpatient facilities, ODH is confident the region’s residents will continue to have their health care needs met," Gordon said in a written statement.