Some Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth locations remain closed amid Northeast Ohio power outages
Most Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth locations are open after Tuesday's storm created power outages across Northeast Ohio, though a handful of sites remain closed, impacting patient appointments.
MetroHealth's Parma Health Center has reopened, while the system's West 150th Health and Surgery Center is open with limited operations.
All University Hospitals locations are open. Any patients who had appointments canceled due to power outages were rescheduled, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The following locations are closed Thursday:
Cleveland Clinic
Avon Lake Town Center
Rocky River Urgent Care
Beachcliff Family Medicine
Brook Park Family Medicine
Chardon Medical Outpatient Center (MOC)
Chardon Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (PT)
- Lakewood Family Medicine – Rockport
- Lakewood Family Health Center
- Lakewood Pediatrics
- Lakewood Community Health
- Lakewood High School Clinic
- Lakewood Medical Outpatient Center (MOC)
- North Ohio Gastroenterology
- Willoughby Hills Family Health Center
- Willoughby Hills Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (PT)
- Willoughby Hills Family Practice
- Willoughby Hills Wellness
Cleveland Clinic patients with appointments scheduled at the closed sites were called to reschedule or relocate to other locations, the hospital said in an online update.
MetroHealth
- Glenville Health Center
- Ohio City Health Center (including Express Care)
- Ohio City Family Dentistry
- Brooklyn Health Center
- Westlake Health Center
- Westlake Lumina
- MetroHealth Physical Therapy at West Shore Family YMCA
Appointments at MetroHealth's closed sites were moved to telehealth or to other locations, the hospital said. Providers contacted patients directly to provide updated information.
"MetroHealth is working with local utilities to restore power as quickly as possible to all locations. We will provide additional updates as more details become available," the hospital said in an online statement.
Other health centers
Neighborhood Family Practice clinics currently affected by outages:
- W. 117 Community Health Center
Patients with appointments are asked to visit North Coast Community Health Center at 11906 Madison Ave., Lakewood instead.
- Tremont Community Health Center
- Detroit Shoreway Community Health Center
- Ann B. Reichsman Community Health Center
Patients with appointments at these affected locations are asked to visit the Ridge Community Health Center located at 3569 Ridge Road.