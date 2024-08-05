Recreational marijuana sales start Tuesday. These Northeast Ohio dispensaries are licensed to sell
Ohio adult-use recreational marijuana sales are set to begin Tuesday after nearly nine months of anticipation.
The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control on Friday notified dispensary operators approved for dual-licenses that they can begin recreational sales Tuesday.
"We intend to issue the first set of non-medical licenses on Tuesday," the division said in a statement Friday. "There will be no sales over the weekend. We will provide a formal announcement on Monday."
Dispensary operators began applying for dual-licenses in early June, including Green Thumb Industries, which owns and operates RISE dispensaries in Ohio.
"Green Thumb received state approval to commence non-medical sales this Tuesday, Aug. 6 at all five Ohio RISE Dispensaries," a spokesperson for Green Thumb Industries said on Friday. "We are working closely with state officials to ensure a successful first day of non-medical sales and look forward to meeting new Ohio patients and customers in the coming weeks."
The following Northeast Ohio facilities have received provisional dual-use licenses permitting them to sell medicinal and non-medicinal cannabis, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce as of Friday. Dispensaries still needed final approval from the department in addition to a provisional license. The department said it will publish a map of those dispensaries soon.
Ashtabula County
- Italian Herbs, 2712 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula
Columbiana County
- FARMACEUTICALRX, 1865 Dresden Ave., East Liverpool
Cuyahoga County
- Amplify Bedford, 22803 Rockside Road, Bedford
- Amplify Cleveland Heights, 1782 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights
- RISE, 11818 Madison Ave., Lakewood
- RISE, 18607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
- RISE, 1222 Prospect Ave., Cleveland
- Therapy Cannabis, 13429 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Lakewood
- Cannavitz Ventures, 13501 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Lakewood
- OPC Retail II, 1978 W 3rd St., Cleveland
- Twice The Wellness, 27900 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere
- Nectar Markets of Ohio, 1100 Saint Clair Ave, Euclid
- Shangri-La Cleveland, 4618 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, 3865 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland
- BCR Retail Cleveland, 10500 Antenucci Blvd., Garfield Heights
- The Source Holding Ohio, 14481 Cedar Road, South Euclid
- Good River Wellness, 27101 Euclid Ave., Euclid
Erie County
- The Forest Sandusky, 5020 Milan Road, Sandusky
- Ohio Patient Access, 6019 Milan Road, Sandusky
- OPC RETAIL, 2344 University Drive E, Huron
Lake County
- Good Day Dispensary, 34480 Vine St., Eastlake
- INSA Ohio, 27751 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills
- 127 OH, 382 Blackbrook Road, Painesville
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe
- MC2P, 34099 Melinz Parkway, Eastlake
- Buckeye Relief, 33525 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake
Lorain County
- CREAM Apothecaries, 914 Cleveland St., Elyria
- RISE, 1920 Cooper Foster Park Road, Lorain
- NMG, 709 Sugar Lane, Elyria
- Citizen Real Estate, 5152 Grove Ave., Lorain
Mahoning County
- QUEST WELLNESS OHIO II, 4323 Market St., Youngstown
- Green Leaf Therapy, 93 S. Bridge St., Struthers
Medina County
- GreenBud, 5000 Park Ave. W, Seville
Portage County
- Simple AG Ohio, 554 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna
- Next-Level Operators, 331 E. Main St., Kent
Sandusky County
- BCR Retail Fremont, 1800 E. State St., Fremont
Stark County
- The Green Goat, 4016 Greentree SW, Canton
- Mother Knows Best, 3224 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton
- Citizen Real Estate, 401 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, 3840 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton
Summit County
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, 46 South Summit St., Akron
- FRX Health of Cuyahoga Falls, 1682 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls
- 127 OH, 737 East North St., Akron
- Culture Retail Partners of Ohio, 1568 E Archwood Ave., Akron
- Curaleaf Cuyahoga Falls, 1220 Buchholzer Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls
Trumbull County
- B Cubed Operations Ohio, 437 E Liberty St., Hubbard
- Green Leaf Medical of Ohio II, 2932 Youngstown Road SE, Warren
Tuscarawas County
- Ratio Cannabis, 1145 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia
Ohio voters passed Issue 2 last November, which legalized recreational cannabis for adults 21 or older in the state.
At least 47 Ohio communities have imposed a moratorium on recreational dispensaries, according to an Ohio State University Moritz College of Law analysis. That prevents additional recreational dispensaries from opening shop in those municipalities, but it does not prohibit operation of existing ones.
If a dispensary license is issued for a locality that does not have a moratorium in place, the locality has 120 days to enact an ordinance prohibiting the operations of the dispensary, according to the Ohio State analysis. The dispensary then has 60 days to cease operations or initiate a petition to operate, which would be voted on in a following election.