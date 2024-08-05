Recreational marijuana sales start Tuesday. These Northeast Ohio dispensaries are licensed to sell

Ohio adult-use recreational marijuana sales are set to begin Tuesday after nearly nine months of anticipation.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control on Friday notified dispensary operators approved for dual-licenses that they can begin recreational sales Tuesday.

"We intend to issue the first set of non-medical licenses on Tuesday," the division said in a statement Friday. "There will be no sales over the weekend. We will provide a formal announcement on Monday."

Dispensary operators began applying for dual-licenses in early June, including Green Thumb Industries, which owns and operates RISE dispensaries in Ohio.

"Green Thumb received state approval to commence non-medical sales this Tuesday, Aug. 6 at all five Ohio RISE Dispensaries," a spokesperson for Green Thumb Industries said on Friday. "We are working closely with state officials to ensure a successful first day of non-medical sales and look forward to meeting new Ohio patients and customers in the coming weeks."

The following Northeast Ohio facilities have received provisional dual-use licenses permitting them to sell medicinal and non-medicinal cannabis, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce as of Friday. Dispensaries still needed final approval from the department in addition to a provisional license. The department said it will publish a map of those dispensaries soon.

Ashtabula County



Italian Herbs, 2712 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula

Columbiana County



FARMACEUTICALRX, 1865 Dresden Ave., East Liverpool

Cuyahoga County



Amplify Bedford, 22803 Rockside Road, Bedford

Amplify Cleveland Heights, 1782 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

RISE, 11818 Madison Ave., Lakewood

RISE, 18607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

RISE, 1222 Prospect Ave., Cleveland

Therapy Cannabis, 13429 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Lakewood

Cannavitz Ventures, 13501 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Lakewood

OPC Retail II, 1978 W 3rd St., Cleveland

Twice The Wellness, 27900 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere

Nectar Markets of Ohio, 1100 Saint Clair Ave, Euclid

Shangri-La Cleveland, 4618 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland

Greenleaf Apothecaries, 3865 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland

BCR Retail Cleveland, 10500 Antenucci Blvd., Garfield Heights

The Source Holding Ohio, 14481 Cedar Road, South Euclid

Good River Wellness, 27101 Euclid Ave., Euclid

Erie County



The Forest Sandusky, 5020 Milan Road, Sandusky

Ohio Patient Access, 6019 Milan Road, Sandusky

OPC RETAIL, 2344 University Drive E, Huron

Lake County



Good Day Dispensary, 34480 Vine St., Eastlake

INSA Ohio, 27751 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills

127 OH, 382 Blackbrook Road, Painesville

Greenleaf Apothecaries, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe

MC2P, 34099 Melinz Parkway, Eastlake

Buckeye Relief, 33525 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake

Lorain County



CREAM Apothecaries, 914 Cleveland St., Elyria

RISE, 1920 Cooper Foster Park Road, Lorain

NMG, 709 Sugar Lane, Elyria

Citizen Real Estate, 5152 Grove Ave., Lorain

Mahoning County



QUEST WELLNESS OHIO II, 4323 Market St., Youngstown

Green Leaf Therapy, 93 S. Bridge St., Struthers

Medina County



GreenBud, 5000 Park Ave. W, Seville

Portage County



Simple AG Ohio, 554 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna

Next-Level Operators, 331 E. Main St., Kent

Sandusky County



BCR Retail Fremont, 1800 E. State St., Fremont

Stark County



The Green Goat, 4016 Greentree SW, Canton

Mother Knows Best, 3224 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton

Citizen Real Estate, 401 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton

Greenleaf Apothecaries, 3840 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton

Summit County



Greenleaf Apothecaries, 46 South Summit St., Akron

FRX Health of Cuyahoga Falls, 1682 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls

127 OH, 737 East North St., Akron

Culture Retail Partners of Ohio, 1568 E Archwood Ave., Akron

Curaleaf Cuyahoga Falls, 1220 Buchholzer Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls

Trumbull County



B Cubed Operations Ohio, 437 E Liberty St., Hubbard

Green Leaf Medical of Ohio II, 2932 Youngstown Road SE, Warren

Tuscarawas County



Ratio Cannabis, 1145 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia

Ohio voters passed Issue 2 last November, which legalized recreational cannabis for adults 21 or older in the state.

At least 47 Ohio communities have imposed a moratorium on recreational dispensaries, according to an Ohio State University Moritz College of Law analysis. That prevents additional recreational dispensaries from opening shop in those municipalities, but it does not prohibit operation of existing ones.

If a dispensary license is issued for a locality that does not have a moratorium in place, the locality has 120 days to enact an ordinance prohibiting the operations of the dispensary, according to the Ohio State analysis. The dispensary then has 60 days to cease operations or initiate a petition to operate, which would be voted on in a following election.