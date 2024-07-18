LeBron James foundation opens new health center in Akron

LeBron James Family Foundation on Tuesday announced the opening of a health center that will help families who are a part of LeBron James’ I Promise School and members of the wider Akron community.

“Since learning that access to affordable health care has historically been a challenge for our families, we’ve been working around the clock to remove that barrier,” said Michele Campbell, the executive director of the foundation, in a press release.

The center, dubbed a “HealthQuarters,” will provide access to dental, medical, optometry and mental health services, according to the release. It also offers on-site lab services and a reduced-cost pharmacy.

“A total citizen health review is one of the things that has been important to them [The LJFF],” said Ward 1 Akron City Councilmember Samuel DeShazior. “So that mind, body and spirit are covered in being able to look at living strong, safe and free in an environment holistically. So, citizens there who visit the facility, they feel very good about having this asset right here in our community.”

Ward 1 spans from central to Northwest Akron and includes the neighborhood where the center will be located.

The HealthQuarters are extremely important, especially for those who cannot afford care or are not fully insured, DeShazior said.

“I think that access to alternatives for health care is a paramount thing for communities who are thriving because it gives access inexpensively for those who are seeking it,” DeShazior said. “You know, it's affordable. So that's one issue that we all face within cities is being able to cover it. And we have a lot of families who depend on being able to get access to health care.”

The foundation partnered with AxessPointe Community Health Center to provide primary medical care to the underserved area, the release said. Coleman Health Services will provide mental health and behavioral health services.

The HealthQuarters is now open to the public and is located at 527 W. Market Street in Akron, right across from the LeBron James Family Foundation’s House Three Thirty, a center to help the Akron community through job training opportunities.