Ashtabula County health officials warn of suspected tuberculosis case at Geneva Middle School

The Ashtabula County Public Health Department has detected a suspected case of tuberculosis in someone associated with an area school, the department announced in a news release issued Thursday.

The suspected case was identified in "an individual associated with" Geneva Middle School. The department did not clarify if the individual is a student in a news release.

Health department and school staff are working to evaluate those who were potentially exposed to tuberculosis bacteria, officials said. The most common way to become infected is through contact with an infected individual in an enclosed space with poor ventilation. It can take weeks to months to develop symptoms, according to the health department.

The department also noted the difference between tuberculosis infection and tuberculosis disease. Those with tuberculosis disease are sick from active bacteria, which potentially leads to coughing, fever, weight loss and night sweats. People with tuberculosis disease can spread the infection to others.

Tuberculosis infection occurs when the bacteria is inactive in the body. It cannot be spread to others and is treatable, the health department said.

Ohio sees about 150 tuberculosis cases each year, according to the department.

"In general, TB is not easily spread, but if an individual is identified as being an at-risk contact, we will reach out to them," the statement said.

Anyone with questions should contact the Ashtabula County Health Department at 440-576-6010.