Cleveland seeking community feedback on pilot program for crisis calls

Cleveland city leaders want public input on plans to send trained community workers, instead of police officers, to respond to some mental health and substance abuse calls.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County and the city's Department of Public Health are running the pilot.

Scott Osiecki, ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County CEO, said the goal of the program is to approach crisis situations with compassion and improve outcomes. He said for it to be a success, the community needs to use it.

“We want to talk with them about any barriers that may prevent them from utilizing the program and also the best way to share the information with the people in the community when the pilot program would launch," Osiecki said.

He said the care response pilot will launch in Cleveland’s 44105 and 44102 zip codes likely by the end of the summer.

A virtual public meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, will be used to gather feedback on the pilot program.

Details on the upcoming community meetings can be found on the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County website.