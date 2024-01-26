Cleveland group presents strategies to address racism as a public health crisis

Cleveland's Racism as a Public Health Crisis Coalition held the first in a series of community dialogue sessions on the strategies the group has identified to address systemic racism.

About 30 people attended the first feedback session, held Jan. 25 at the Outhwaite Community Center on Cleveland's East Side, which was targeted toward Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority residents. Coalition leaders presented its goals and possible solutions to achieve them.

The RAPHC coalition was formed after Cleveland City Council declared racism as a public health crisis in 2020. It mostly kept quiet about its work until a town hall update last April. The coalition has defined that work as identifying systemic barriers and ways to advance equity within five social determinants of health: public health; housing, environment & infrastructure; education; economic mobility, wealth creation & workforce development; and criminal justice.



Latest work

Heidi Gullett, associate director Case Western Reserve University Medical School's Center for Community Health Integration, and a partner in the coalition, said that of those determinants, the RAPHC coalition has so far focused on combating cardiovascular disease, combating gun violence and ensuring access to fresh produce.

"You might wonder why we chose these three," Gullett said. "They were the ones we had data for at the city of Cleveland level. But we are not satisfied with that. So one of our overarching strategies is that we are looking for lots of ways to collect data on the ground, so that we can better create new solutions as this movement moves forward."

Among the proposed solutions for combating gun violence were challenging the city and county to "collaborate on a shared commitment to address systemic racism through shared efforts and by aligning their budgets for addressing many of the solutions listed at multiple levels." Other solutions included sponsoring "rites of passage opportunities for young people" and create better networks centered around youth services.

The coalition's proposed strategies to meet those solutions included improving system response through crisis training, trauma informed care, cultural and linguistic competency and racial equity. It also proposed expansion of violence interruption programs and services to avert gun violence, as well as equipping mental health services to better respond to behavioral crises.

To increase adult consumption of fresh produce, the coalition's solutions noted lack of education on the importance of fresh produce and the effects of unhealthy foods. Other solutions mentioned were "generational norms", "transportation" and "lifestyles."

The proposed strategies to achieve those solutions included incentives for buying healthy foods, increasing public transportation access to grocery stores, strengthening farm partnerships and emphasizing healthy eating and cooking within the medical community.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stress reduction strategies, anti-tobacco legislation and better commitment to primary service areas were among the coalition's solutions for combating cardiovascular disease.

Strategies for reaching those solutions included "workforce commitment to training clinicians and CHWs of color and those in primary care urban environments" and commitment to paying for community health workers embedded in neighborhoods.



Other solutions

When it comes to housing, the group said one goal is to ensure all Cleveland residents have a safe, affordable, quality home accessible to mobility options. Strategies to achieve this goal included ensuring city and county leaders continue a proactive approach to assist homeowners with property tax delinquency, implementing changes to entice banks to lend mortgages to low-income communities and provide affordable home repair products.

To ensure a healthy environment for residents, the coalition examined food insecurity with plans to establish a regional entity to oversee stakeholders and vacant land programs, as well as establish a community and trust for agriculture production and support gardens in vacant lots.

Public transit improvements would support an effective infrastructure, according to the plans, which included adequate funding for and increased accessibility of high-frequency routes.

Additional infrastructure improvements included broadband internet access for all. The coalition's solution is to leverage an ordinance requiring utility companies to invest in underserved communities by providing high-speed internet and provide digital navigators who can guide residents on internet usage.

The coalition also identified the goal of ensuring all people of color in Cleveland live in a safe and just environment. Solutions to meet this goal include collecting racial demographic data of indictments and sentencings to be analyzed by a third party and presenting racial demographic data across the city's criminal justice system to inform policy.



Response to criticism

The coalition has faced criticism for taking too long to come up with specific strategies and presenting its final recommendations.

But Gullett defended the group’s pace of work.

"This is only the beginning," she told attendees. "This is very long term work. And so what you're seeing here is many, many, many hours of work so far, but the very tip of where we're headed over the next couple decades."