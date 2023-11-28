Summit County offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics through holiday season

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at the Summit County Public Health Department through the month of December.

Pfizer vaccine walk-in clinics will be open on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 19. Vaccines are also available by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to the department.

Clinics are held at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron in Building C. Visitors should enter through Door 10.

The department said in a media release issued Tuesday that it will be charging insurance for vaccines. Visitors with insurance should bring identification and an insurance card.

Visitors who do not have health insurance can receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at no cost through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Bridge Access Program, which will keep them free through 2024. Federal funding that provided free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to all ended in May.

The CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccines for everyone aged 6 and older in September. Earlier this month, Ohio health leaders cautioned of an expected winter surge in respiratory viruses including COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.

Ohio saw a modest 1.6% increase in COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 17, according to the Ohio Department of Health.