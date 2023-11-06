© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Case Western Reserve University to provide free dental exams to veterans on Veterans Day

Ideastream Public Media | By Grace Springer
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST
Case Western Reserve University building behind a sign
Kim Willems
/
Shutterstock
Dental exams will be available at the Case Western dental school clinic, located at 9601 Chester Ave.

Third and fourth-year dental students at Case Western Reserve University will give free dental exams to veterans in celebration of Veterans Day on Nov. 10.

The service will be available to veterans and military personnel with proof of service who are new patients. Patients can also get a cleaning for $25.

The dental students will perform the exams under the supervision of dental school faculty.

Services are by appointment only and will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with limited slots available. Call 216-368-8730 to schedule an appointment.

The service will be offered at the dental school clinic, located at 9601 Chester Ave., Cleveland.
Health Veterans DayCase Western Reserve University
Grace Springer
Grace Springer is a journalism student at Kent State University. She is the General Assignment Editor for KentWired and covers executive administration for student media.
