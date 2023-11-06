Case Western Reserve University to provide free dental exams to veterans on Veterans Day

Third and fourth-year dental students at Case Western Reserve University will give free dental exams to veterans in celebration of Veterans Day on Nov. 10.

The service will be available to veterans and military personnel with proof of service who are new patients. Patients can also get a cleaning for $25.

The dental students will perform the exams under the supervision of dental school faculty.

Services are by appointment only and will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with limited slots available. Call 216-368-8730 to schedule an appointment.

The service will be offered at the dental school clinic, located at 9601 Chester Ave., Cleveland.