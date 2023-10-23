Who can grow and sell recreational marijuana if Issue 2 passes?

Marijuana returns to the ballot in the November general election under Issue 2.

If passed, the citizen-initiated ballot measure could create a new law under the Ohio Revised Code that would legalize growth, sales and use of recreational marijuana. Adults would be permitted to grow a limited number of plants at home while cultivators and dispensaries would have the opportunity to expand their capacities.

Who would be allowed to grow recreational marijuana?

Adults 21 and older would be permitted to legally grow and cultivate up to six plants within their home, or up to 12 plants total per household. For example, a household with four eligible adults could only grow 12 plants, according to the law proposal's text.

Cultivators and dispensaries already licensed for medicinal marijuana will also receive adult-use recreational licenses within nine months, assuming they fit all requirements, according to the ballot text. They would also have the opportunity to expand their current operations based on their license level.

According to the ballot measure, level one, or larger cultivators, would have the opportunity to expand with licenses for three dispensaries while smaller level two cultivators could receive one additional license.

Level one cultivators are permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area up to 25,000 square feet. Level two cultivators are permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area of 3,000 square feet, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Two years after the law takes effect, the state could begin to determine additional potential licenses, according to the law text.



Who would be allowed to sell recreational marijuana?

Home growers would not be permitted to sell their product.

Dispensaries would be allowed to sell a variety of products including: plant material and seeds, live plants, clones, extracts, drops, lozenges, oils, tinctures, edibles, patches, smoking or combustible product, vaporization of product, beverages, pills, capsules, suppositories, oral pouches, oral strips, oral and topical sprays, salves, lotions or similar cosmetic products and inhalers, the ballot language states.



Learn more about Issue 2

What is Ohio Issue 2 on marijuana legalization?

Issues 1 and 2 expected to draw higher voter turnout in off-year election



November General Election dates

Registration deadline: Oct. 10

Military & Overseas absentee voting: Sept. 22 - Nov. 6

Early in-person voting: Oct. 11 - Nov. 5

Vote-by-mail: Oct. 11 - Nov. 6 (Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6.)

Election Day: Nov. 7, 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.



How to vote

The deadline to vote in the November general election was Oct. 10. Update your registration information and check your registration status on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Before you head to the polls, see a sample ballot to prepare your voting plan.

You can find your polling location on this clickable map of Ohio's counties. Clicking your county will take you to your county's board of elections website, where you can enter your mailing address to find the address for your polling location.