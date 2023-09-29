MetroHealth to hold health fair for Cleveland-area minority women

MetroHealth will hold a women’s health and empowerment fair, the first of its kind specifically for black and brown women, on Sept. 30 at the Huntington Center, in downtown Cleveland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Experts on women’s health issues will share information about mental health, pregnancy and diseases that disproportionately affect women. There will also be a job fair, networking opportunities, as well as entrepreneurship and career advice.

The fair was started to support minority women whose health needs may be ignored, said Romona Brazile, executive director of community health engagement and impact at MetroHealth.

Some minority women face barriers that stop them from accessing preventative care, and don't always receive diagnoses and timely treatment, Brazile said.

Brazile, a registered nurse, said women are often tasked with taking care of others so they don’t get to focus on their own health needs.

“We really want this to be a celebration of women," she said. "We want this to be a day focused and centered on women.”

There will be a special focus on heart disease with trainings on how to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator, or AED, Brazile said.

Women and children are welcome to attend.

