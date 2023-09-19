© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University Hospitals ending family medicine residency program at main campus in Cleveland

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
Main University Hospitals building behind a large black sculpture on a sunny day in Cleveland
Tim Harrison
/
Ideastream Public Media
Community family medicine residency programs will continue at University Hospitals' St. John and Geauga medical centers following the termination of the residency program at the medical center in Cleveland.

University Hospitals will cease its family medicine residency program at its main campus in Cleveland, the hospital confirmed Tuesday.

Residents currently in the program will continue to receive training, but recruiting won't continue for future matches.

Community family medicine residencies will continue at UH's St. John and Geauga medical centers, and those residents will have opportunities to rotate to UH Cleveland Medical Center, a UH spokesperson confirmed.

"Family Medicine has changed greatly over the past 20 years, becoming even more community based and with a much greater focus on outpatient care. As such, the decision has been made by UH senior leadership, Family Medicine leadership and the GME office to close the UH Cleveland Medical Center Family Medicine Residency training program as we pivot to meet the needs of ever-evolving health care and education landscapes," UH said in a statement.

UH will continue to train more than 1,020 residents each year, according to the statement.

Health
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence is an Emmy Award-winning journalist with a passion for digital storytelling. She is a digital producer for Ideastream Public Media's engaged journalism team.
See stories by Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence