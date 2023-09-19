University Hospitals ending family medicine residency program at main campus in Cleveland

University Hospitals will cease its family medicine residency program at its main campus in Cleveland, the hospital confirmed Tuesday.

Residents currently in the program will continue to receive training, but recruiting won't continue for future matches.

Community family medicine residencies will continue at UH's St. John and Geauga medical centers, and those residents will have opportunities to rotate to UH Cleveland Medical Center, a UH spokesperson confirmed.

"Family Medicine has changed greatly over the past 20 years, becoming even more community based and with a much greater focus on outpatient care. As such, the decision has been made by UH senior leadership, Family Medicine leadership and the GME office to close the UH Cleveland Medical Center Family Medicine Residency training program as we pivot to meet the needs of ever-evolving health care and education landscapes," UH said in a statement.

UH will continue to train more than 1,020 residents each year, according to the statement.