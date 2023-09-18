CWRU internship part of regional effort to build minority participation, scientific contributions

Case Western Reserve University is partnering with its affiliated teaching hospitals, MetroHealth, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals on a five-year summer internship program to encourage more minority and underrepresented students to enter medical research.

The program, funded by a five-year, $540,000 National Institutes of Health grant, will allow for five undergraduate students per year, starting in 2024, to be a part of the Intensive Summer Education Program in Translational Research for Underrepresented Students, MetroHealth announced in a media release. Participants will be from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds and have an interest in clinical and translational science, an area of study that turns scientific inquiry into interventions that benefit individuals and communities.

The program is meant to be part of a broader initiative to provide these communities more of a voice in medical research and care, said MetroHealth's Dr. J. Daryl Thornton, who co-authored the grant with CWRU's Ronald L. Hickman, Jr.

Interns will participate in a 10-week program at CWRU and the hospitals where they will receive hands-on experience in a research lab. In addition to getting training in research methods, the students will receive career counseling and classroom instruction as well as receiving research and career mentors, according to the release. Students will also be provided opportunities to mentor one another. Students will also receive a stipend and have their housing costs covered.

The program identifies promising candidates by partnering with existing minority scholarship programs, such as CWRU'S Graduate Student North Star Award program and the federally funded McNair Scholars Program, Thornton said.

This internship program joins the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative of Northern Ohio as part of a broader effort to better engage minority and other underserved communities in healthcare, MetroHealth said. The collaborative, funded by a seven-year, $56.3 million NIH grant received by CWRU, MetroHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and the Veterans Affairs Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, to better target minority and underserved communities' health needs and build trust with those communities.

"The goal is to make research count, make research lead to improvement in people's lives," Grace McComsey, the collaborative's director, previously told Ideastream. The intent is to have health studies "translated from showing in clinical studies [to] something to be disseminated to the community and be adapted clinically because that's the only way that research will lead to improvement in people's life."

CWRU is using the grant to accomplish these goals, focusing on Hispanic, Black, LGBTQ+, rural and senior communities, as well as individuals with disabilities, she said. The grant, awarded Aug. 2, is the fourth round of funding for the collaborative, building on nearly $175 million received from the NIH since 2007.

