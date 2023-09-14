Ohio's top doc says COVID-19 boosters will be available to all, even uninsured

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are expected to become available by the end of September, but questions have loomed regarding costs and accessibility.

On Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said he expects the new boosters to be available to all, regardless of health insurance coverage.

“If you have medical insurance, and that includes Medicare or Medicaid, vaccines should be covered as a preventive health service, which means you likely will have no out-of-pocket costs,” Vanderhoff said in a media release. “Those without insurance can take advantage of several programs to ensure they can continue to get free vaccines, as well.”

Such programs include availability at public health departments and community health centers. Cuyahoga County will continue its community clinics to provide shots, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Prakash Ganesh previously told Ideastream Public Media.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also contracted CVS, Walgreens and eTrueNorth to continue providing free shots to the uninsured, according to ODH.

ODH will also continue to offer free vaccines to eligible children, including those who are uninsured, through the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, the release stated.

The federal funding that provided free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to all ended in May. The CDC's Bridge Access Program will keep COVID-19 shots free for the uninsured through 2024, according to the CDC website.

The FDA approved Pfizer and Moderna's updated vaccines and boosters on Sept. 11 and the CDC recommended the shots for everyone age 6 and up on Sept. 12.

Ohio reported an increase of 8,607 COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, though hospitalizations saw a modest decline by eight during that time, ODH data show.