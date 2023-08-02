'FEND off Fentanyl Act' could provide reprieve amid overdose epidemic, Cuyahoga County officials say

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown was in Cleveland Wednesday to promote his Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) off Fentanyl Act, following its passage by the Senate as part of the national defense bill last Thursday.

The act would give sanction international fentanyl traffickers’, cut off their flow of money and disrupt the supply chains which funnel the drug into Northeast Ohio, according to Brown's office. The legislation, which is part of the Defense spending bill, would also allow federal agencies to prosecute those involved in the manufacturing, distribution and smuggling of the drug.

Cuyahoga County is currently experiencing a surge in overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. On July 27, Cleveland officials reported six suspected fatal overdoses. In the past few months, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released two public health alerts due to the sharp rise in overdose deaths, hoping to warn those who purchase and use street drugs, to test their drugs and have someone with Naloxone, the opioid reversal drug, nearby if they use.

Even as overdose deaths are counted almost every day, Cuyahoga County officials said they hope that the proposed legislation could finally help stop the flow of fentanyl into Northeast Ohio.

“People do recover, but individuals need to have that chance," said Scott Osiecki, CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County. "It's important to understand that fentanyl doesn't discriminate. It doesn't matter who you are, what age you are, where you live, or what drug you may be using.”

The bill could end up on the president’s desk by September, Brown said. Meanwhile, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said the city is promoting harm reduction strategies to combat the epidemic.

“Treatment works," Bibb said. "I know from my own lived experience that Narcotics Anonymous (and) organizations like Y-Haven can save lives. Seek out treatment to get what you need to get back on your feet.”

Osiecki said if someone is ready to end an addiction don’t wait and contact Cuyahoga County’s 24-hour hotline at 216-623-6888 or call or text 988.